Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.70% of IVERIC bio worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 45,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,363. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

