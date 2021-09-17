Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Aldeyra Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,310. The stock has a market cap of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

