Ghost Tree Capital LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $3,655,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $968.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.59. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

