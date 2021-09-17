Ghost Tree Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

