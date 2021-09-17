Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for about 4.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 1.06% of Kura Oncology worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,858. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.