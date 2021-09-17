Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 4.16% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,175. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

