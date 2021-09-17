Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. Galapagos comprises about 1.4% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Galapagos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.