Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 170,000 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,960. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,401. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

