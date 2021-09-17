Ghost Tree Capital LLC Reduces Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143,702 shares during the period. VistaGen Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. 12,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $561.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.