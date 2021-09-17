Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.13% of TG Therapeutics worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 176,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,257. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

