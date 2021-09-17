Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after buying an additional 589,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,838. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.