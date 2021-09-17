Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes $4.59 Million Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 243,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,712. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $908.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

