Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.21. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.