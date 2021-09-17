Gifto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.61 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and $4.61 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00132892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00768377 BTC.

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

