Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GILT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.27. 1,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,750. The company has a market cap of $515.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,787,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,585,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 655,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 322,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 246,714 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

