Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4,769.04 and last traded at $4,769.04. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,838.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,798.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,390.07.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.