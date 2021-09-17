Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Financial Review

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.23 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.20 MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. MFS Multimarket Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 MFS Multimarket Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats MFS Multimarket Income Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries with an average duration of 5.1 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on factors such as underlying credit quality, collateral characteristics, and indenture provisions, and the issuer's management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, Lehman Brothers U.S. Credit Bond Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, and Lehman Brothers U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond Index. MFS Multimarket Income Trust was formed on March 12, 1987 and is domiciled in the Unites States.

