Glenview Trust Co Acquires 11,147 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 400,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

