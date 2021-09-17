Glenview Trust Co Acquires 4,198 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $200.95. 113,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

