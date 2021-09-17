Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $341.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,465. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.24 and its 200 day moving average is $371.38. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

