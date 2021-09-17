Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $164.10. 203,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

