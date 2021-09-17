Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.15. 38,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,959. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

