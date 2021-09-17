Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. 60,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

