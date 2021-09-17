Glenview Trust Co Buys 27,879 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

USB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,659. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.