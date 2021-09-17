Glenview Trust Co Buys 3,560 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.23% of Churchill Downs worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.43.

CHDN stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,487. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

