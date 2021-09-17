Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.