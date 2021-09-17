Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $378.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,421. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

