Glenview Trust Co Has $10.93 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,687 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 409,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179,032. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.