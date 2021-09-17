Glenview Trust Co Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 51.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded down $6.24 on Friday, reaching $349.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.16. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.