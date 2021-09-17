Glenview Trust Co Has $17.65 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,050 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

