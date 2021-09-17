Glenview Trust Co Has $26.92 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,141 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

