Glenview Trust Co Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,569. The company has a market cap of $395.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.41 and its 200 day moving average is $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.