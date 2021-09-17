Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 737,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,226,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

