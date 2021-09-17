Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324,395 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PHM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 144,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,101. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

