Glenview Trust Co Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 143,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,733. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.63 and its 200-day moving average is $449.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

