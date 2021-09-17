Glenview Trust Co Purchases 6,294 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,905. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

