Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

