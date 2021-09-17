Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $11.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $653.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,190. The stock has a market cap of $311.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

