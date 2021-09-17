Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. 52,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

