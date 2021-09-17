Glenview Trust Co Sells 11,061 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 146,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

