Global Endowment Management LP Invests $7.30 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,450.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,336.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

