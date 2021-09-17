Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Global Internet of People has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

