Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,824,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.