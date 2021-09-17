Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the August 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

