Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.92. 3,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,252. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

