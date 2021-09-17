Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of GXTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

