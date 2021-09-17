GNY Price Tops $0.35 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $66.86 million and $147,342.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00128787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044905 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

