GoByte 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,115.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $498,273.18 and approximately $1,115.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

