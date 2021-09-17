GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Tops $38.66 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $38.66 million and $3.23 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,147,502,774 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,627,775 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

