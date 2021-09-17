Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 844,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

